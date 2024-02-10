Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,940,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $32,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE WAL opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.