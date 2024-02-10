Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 416.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.13 million, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $37.83.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

