Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 73,078 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ONB opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

