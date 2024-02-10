13,615 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,858,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Maximus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,124,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 204,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Maximus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 39.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

