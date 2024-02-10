Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PARR opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

PARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

