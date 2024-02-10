Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 27,206 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 249,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.