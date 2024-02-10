Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $91.60 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.95%.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

