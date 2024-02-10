Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.87.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 9.58%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

