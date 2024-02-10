11,118 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

