Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Raised by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.26.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $173.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

