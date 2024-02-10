Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 55,876 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 122.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.31% of El Pollo Loco worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.