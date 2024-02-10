Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 175.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.10% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 73,283 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,007,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

