Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kirby by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

KEX opened at $85.03 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at $901,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $765,839.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at $901,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,972 shares of company stock worth $2,782,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

