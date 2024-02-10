Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $948,000 Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.