Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $896,000 in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,519 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

