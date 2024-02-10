Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 25,737 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 625.6% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,939 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,375 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 206.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,123 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth about $7,818,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OSW stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $36,169,880.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

