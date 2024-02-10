Huntington National Bank Has $756,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EL opened at $143.33 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average is $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.