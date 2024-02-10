Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 71.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

