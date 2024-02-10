Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $508,684,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $291.15 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $279.64 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.97 and a 200-day moving average of $403.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

