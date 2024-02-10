Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ARE opened at $116.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

