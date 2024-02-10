Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Down to $13.26

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $12.55. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 209,296 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

