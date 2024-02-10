Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $7.87

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $7.59. Azul shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 93,179 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Azul alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZUL

Azul Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.49 million. Analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.