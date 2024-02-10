Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.59. Evotec shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 12,359 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evotec stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

