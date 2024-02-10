MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Shares Gap Down to $19.66

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.66, but opened at $19.08. MDU Resources Group shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 116,866 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

