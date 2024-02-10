Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $34.03. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 100 shares.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $580.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.