PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.42 and last traded at $68.42. 1,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 72,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

