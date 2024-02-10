Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.88

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 36778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VCEL. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Vericel Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,705.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 718.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 38.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

