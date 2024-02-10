TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $390.23

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $390.23 and last traded at $388.00, with a volume of 67093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $379.25.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.67.

The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.38.

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

