Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.06

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.06 and last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 339056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

