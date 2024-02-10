GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.42

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.42 and last traded at $76.35, with a volume of 913361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

GitLab Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,589 shares of company stock valued at $132,921,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

