Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.74

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.74 and last traded at $152.71, with a volume of 48593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.79.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.80. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after buying an additional 131,103 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 221,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

