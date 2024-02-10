Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $415.56

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $415.56 and last traded at $414.71, with a volume of 6746896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $414.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

