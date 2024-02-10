DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.56

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.56, with a volume of 411374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,295.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,295.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,542. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

