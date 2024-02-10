Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.89

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 162026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

JBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 55,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $773,241.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 410,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,104.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 813,841 shares of company stock worth $10,199,076. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after buying an additional 1,262,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,022,000 after acquiring an additional 753,414 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Janus International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,478,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,063,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,286 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

