CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.72

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 549844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $207,331.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,441. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

