TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TVK opened at C$53.76 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$24.92 and a 52-week high of C$61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$962.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.13.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of C$173.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

