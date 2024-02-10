Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

PWP opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $13.18.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $96,216.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,800,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 567,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 446,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 173,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.