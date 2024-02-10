VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on February 13th

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ UBND opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

