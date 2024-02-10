VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on February 13th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

Shares of CSA stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $67.79.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

