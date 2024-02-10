VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1091 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CDL opened at $57.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $345.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

