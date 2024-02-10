VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1307 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

UITB opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 347,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,866,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 47,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,867,000 after buying an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

