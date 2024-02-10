VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:USTB)

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1988 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

USTB stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $109,000.

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

