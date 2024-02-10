VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on February 13th

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0341 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.