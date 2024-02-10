Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $440.67 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $54.59 or 0.00115517 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $440.67 million and approximately $40.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00034097 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007532 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,071,643 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,071,642.89311467 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.53759381 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $42,196,889.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

