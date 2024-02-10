Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $103.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.06.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

