Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $103.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.
EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.06.
In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
