AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

