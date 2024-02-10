Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Embecta’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Embecta updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $935.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Embecta by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 493.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 56.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 728.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

