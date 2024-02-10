Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Embecta’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Embecta updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.
NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $935.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $33.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EMBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
