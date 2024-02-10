TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.21 and last traded at $110.22. Approximately 23,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 197,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock worth $1,829,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

