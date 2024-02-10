Union Pacific Co. (UNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on March 29th

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $249.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

