EQT Co. (EQT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 1st

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.
EQT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 172.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EQT has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EQT to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.
EQT Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
